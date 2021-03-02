Wagerr (WGR) Price Up 17.9% This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $2,567.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011388 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,397,719 coins and its circulating supply is 196,018,105 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

