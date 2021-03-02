Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 743.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Also, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Wabash National’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

