Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $171.96 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $175.02. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.68.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

