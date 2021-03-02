Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $46.93. Approximately 1,635,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,856,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

In related news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vroom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 107,470 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

