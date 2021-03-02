Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €219.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €219.00 ($257.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.75 ($218.53).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €175.82 ($206.85) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €175.48 ($206.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.31.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

