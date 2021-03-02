Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €185.75 ($218.53).

VOW3 stock opened at €175.82 ($206.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €161.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €147.31. Volkswagen AG has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a twelve month high of €175.48 ($206.45). The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

