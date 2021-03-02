Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Virgin Galactic from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,509,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

