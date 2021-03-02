Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares’ (NASDAQ:VINP) Quiet Period Will End on March 9th

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares’ (NASDAQ:VINP) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 9th. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares had issued 13,873,474 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,722,532 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

VINP opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

