Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in February

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIEWF remained flat at $$0.12 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Viewtran Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25.

Viewtran Group Company Profile

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

