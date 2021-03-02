ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Up 6.9%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.66. 1,830,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,673,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts have commented on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ViewRay by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.