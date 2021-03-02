Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 33,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Viela Bio has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Get Viela Bio alerts:

VIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Viela Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viela Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.