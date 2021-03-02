Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,301 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $384.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.97 and its 200 day moving average is $410.84.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

