Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $391,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $64.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.