Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

