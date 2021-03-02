Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,112,732 shares of company stock valued at $159,702,481 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.