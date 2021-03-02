Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 24,396 Shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Sogou Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.17, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Sogou had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. Research analysts predict that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

