Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the third quarter worth $920,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLOW. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

