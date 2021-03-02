Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in National Bank by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 324,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 925.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 71,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. DA Davidson cut National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NBHC stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

