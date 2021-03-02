Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 867 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in HealthStream by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $735.88 million, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.