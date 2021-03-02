Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 339 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $308,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,484,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

