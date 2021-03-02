Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of VNE stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

