Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $830.37 million, a PE ratio of 124.86 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

