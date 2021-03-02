Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.14. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,558.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

