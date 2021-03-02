Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTNR opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

