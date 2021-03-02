Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%.

VRRM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,696. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,075 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

