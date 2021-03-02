Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,678 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $183,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

Shares of VRSK opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average is $190.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.