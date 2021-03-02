Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

