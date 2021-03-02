Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders have sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,224 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ventas by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

