Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

VNTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.29.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

