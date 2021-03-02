Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.48-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.645-1.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Vectrus alerts:

VEC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $645.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.