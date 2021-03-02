Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

