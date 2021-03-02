Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $97,784.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 34.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.81 or 0.00005877 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $97,784.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00486638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00073772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.00472059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.