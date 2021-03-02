Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

