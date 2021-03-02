Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $19,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,211,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VBK stock opened at $290.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.