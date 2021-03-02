Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Down 90.3% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 736,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

