Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

