Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Boosted by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $364.06. 3,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,040. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $382.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.50.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

