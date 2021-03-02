Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,006 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

