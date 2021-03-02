Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SID opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

