Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,363 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $148.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

