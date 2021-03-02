Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,176.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,254,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $96.83.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

