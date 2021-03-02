Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Valeo stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Valeo has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

