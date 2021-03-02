Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vale were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VALE stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.
Vale Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
