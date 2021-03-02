US Bancorp DE Sells 117 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kadant were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Kadant by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upgraded Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Kadant stock opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average is $131.24. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $182.62.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total transaction of $732,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.