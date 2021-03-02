US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $887,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

IYY opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

