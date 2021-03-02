US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 252.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

