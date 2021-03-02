US Bancorp DE Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80.

