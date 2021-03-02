US Bancorp DE Acquires 480 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 142,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 78,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

