Uquid Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.08 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $10.22 or 0.00020757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $102.18 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.00796421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00061743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00045103 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

