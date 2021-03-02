UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 7.8% After Analyst Upgrade

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.30 to $38.60. The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $25.71. 6,902,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 10,187,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 428.57 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

